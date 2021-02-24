Heart Healthy Recipes from Conway Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Conway Medical Center showed us some easy and fast heart healthy recipes!
Black Bean Hummus Wrap Ingredients:
What you need for the black bean hummus-3/4 teaspoon olive oil, 1/4 cup chopped yellow onions, 2 each crushed garlic cloves, 1 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt.
What you need for the wrap-2 each tomato basil tortilla wrap, 12″, 1/2 cup julienne- sliced cucumbers, 1/2 cup julienne sliced red bell pepper, 1/2 cup julienne- sliced yellow bell pepper, 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions, 1/4 cup julienne sliced carrots, 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup fresh cilantro.
Vegetable Farro Protein Power Bowl Ingredients:
1 cup Italian farro, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 red onion: finely chopped, 1 red pepper: chopped, 1/2 cup carrots: chopped, 1/2 cup black beans: rinsed and drained, 1/2 cup garbanzo beans: rinsed and drained, 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons minced garlic, black pepper and salt to taste, 1/4 cup fresh parsley: chopped.
