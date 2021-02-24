Group behind Conway Free Fridge program given warning by city

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Conway officials issued a verbal warning to the group behind the Conway Free Fridge project, saying the outdoor refrigerator that offers free perishable items to the hungry violates state law.
“I cannot imagine that helping anyone in need through an avenue that requires no application or qualification could be considered a wrong thing, especially if it isn’t breaking the ordinances of the city,” said Laura Edge, who serves on the Conway Free Fridge committee.
Last week, Avery Jones placed a fridge just outside his Main Street business, Conway Cooling. The appliance holds donated perishable items for those in need in a “Take what you need, leave what you can” fashion.
Jones’ wife, Tricia, became interested in the project after reading stories about similar programs in other cities.
However, the City of Conway said the Conway Free Fridge is in violation a state law that prohibits abandoned refrigerators.
But Tricia Jones said their fridge is fully functional and is in use.
“Therefore, we don’t feel this applies as we are not throwing away fridges,” she said.
City officials voiced concerns about safety and liability. The Joneses said they were told by the city to remove the fridge or face daily fines because a small child could climb inside the appliance and become trapped.
“This project unfortunately moved faster than it should have with disregard to make sure those laws were adhered to,” city spokeswoman June Wood said. “Public safety is of paramount importance and not something that city staff can simply ignore. We are hopeful that a solution can be found or an alternate location can be identified.”
Jones and Edge are confused.
“Honestly, complete puzzlement considering the appliance is only four feet in height and has a separate freezer on top. It has shelving inside and is stocked with food that would have to be removed in order for a child to climb inside,” Edge said.
Tricia Jones said her reactions to the city’s decision have been anger, hurt and disbelief.
Click here for the full report.
Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.