FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River, Intracoastal Waterway to crest in the coming days

LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON - At 9:40 AM Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Tuesday morning. At 18.0 feet, Flood waters deepen in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flood waters may affect Carthage Road. Several homes will become isolated or inundated between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will be closed.