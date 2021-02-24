FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River, Intracoastal Waterway to crest in the coming days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Flooding continues in many areas following recent rain.
WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY- The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 9:15 AM Thursday the stage was 15.4 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Major flooding is occurring and will continue through the weekend. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet tomorrow evening. At 15.0 feet, Residential flooding will continue to worsen. The Conway Marina will be flooded. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway will flood at 15.9 feet
It’s important to note that upstream, the WACCAMAW RIVER AT LONGS has crested and will continue to slowly fall through the weekend.
INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY AT SOCASTEE - At 11:00 AM Thursday , the Waterway level at Socastee was at 17.72 feet. The forecast calls for the Waterway to reach 18 feet or slightly higher by this weekend. It’s important to note that there are no official forecast monitoring sites or flood gauges along the Intracoastal Waterway and the timing and magnitude of the crest is subject to change.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER - At 9:00 AM Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall to 22.9 feet Tuesday morning. Flood waters will continue to affect logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Floodin of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON - At 9:40 AM Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Tuesday morning. At 18.0 feet, Flood waters deepen in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flood waters may affect Carthage Road. Several homes will become isolated or inundated between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will be closed.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.