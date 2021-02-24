FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River and Intracoastal continue to rise

WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY - The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 6 AM, the stage was at 15 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to crest near 15.4 feet on Saturday. At 14 feet, flood waters affect several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville. At 15 feet, residential flooding would continue to worsen and the Conway Marina would flood. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway flood at 15.9 feet. Major flooding should continue through this entire week.