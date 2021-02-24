FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River and Intracoastal continue to rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Most rivers in the area continue to slowly fall. The ones that continue to climb are the Waccamaw River and the Intracoastal Waterway.
WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY - The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 6 AM, the stage was at 15 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to crest near 15.4 feet on Saturday. At 14 feet, flood waters affect several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville. At 15 feet, residential flooding would continue to worsen and the Conway Marina would flood. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway flood at 15.9 feet. Major flooding should continue through this entire week.
The constant rise in downtown Conway can be linked to the high backwaters from the Pee Dee river where flooding issues happened earlier this week. This has resulted in a higher forecast crest of 15.4 feet on Saturday. Changes can still happen based on additional rainfall.
It’s important to note that upstream, the WACCAMAW RIVER AT LONGS has crested and will continue to slowly fall through the week. We just have to get this high water from the Pee Dee river through Conway before we can see that area start to fall.
INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY AT SOCASTEE - At 6 AM, the river level was at 17 feet. The forecast calls for the waterway to reach 18 feet by Friday. It’s important to note that there are no official forecast or flood stages for the Intracoastal. We just know flooding is happening and will continue until the water level drops below 15 feet.
We do know high water issues continue to happen as rivers are still slowly falling in other surrounding area.
We do know high water issues continue to happen as rivers are still slowly falling in other surrounding area.
