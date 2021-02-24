FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues, 70s expected for some today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to the day as you head out the door with temperatures in the 40s. Similar to yesterday, temperatures will warm up nicely for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies today.
Winds will be out of the south and our high temperatures will reach the 70s in some locations today! The best chance to see the 70s in the forecast will be inland today. A southwesterly wind will bring enough warm to see a few spots in the lower 70s. Closer to the beaches, the sea breeze this afternoon will keep us cooler with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Still, we will take it!
More of the same is expected on Thursday with just a few more clouds arriving later in the day. Highs will reach the mid-upper 60s across the area Thursday before showers return to the forecast just in time for the weekend.
Clouds will filter in on Friday, likely lingering through much of the weekend. We can expect some occasional showers but most of the heavy and steady rain will remain off to the west through Sunday. We’ll briefly fall into the upper 50s on Friday but bring back the warmth for Saturday and Sunday. Despite the clouds, highs will reach the mid-upper 60s for both days this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.