FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues, 70s expected for some today

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues, 70s expected for some today
Today is a great day! (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | February 24, 2021 at 4:08 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to the day as you head out the door with temperatures in the 40s. Similar to yesterday, temperatures will warm up nicely for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies today.

Highs will climb into the 70s inland with the mid 60s along the beaches.
Highs will climb into the 70s inland with the mid 60s along the beaches. (Source: WMBF)

Winds will be out of the south and our high temperatures will reach the 70s in some locations today! The best chance to see the 70s in the forecast will be inland today. A southwesterly wind will bring enough warm to see a few spots in the lower 70s. Closer to the beaches, the sea breeze this afternoon will keep us cooler with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Still, we will take it!

Here's a look at the next seven days as clouds and rain chances will filter back in.
Here's a look at the next seven days as clouds and rain chances will filter back in. (Source: WMBF)

More of the same is expected on Thursday with just a few more clouds arriving later in the day. Highs will reach the mid-upper 60s across the area Thursday before showers return to the forecast just in time for the weekend.

Friday brings our next round of rain to the area.
Friday brings our next round of rain to the area. (Source: WMBF)

Clouds will filter in on Friday, likely lingering through much of the weekend. We can expect some occasional showers but most of the heavy and steady rain will remain off to the west through Sunday. We’ll briefly fall into the upper 50s on Friday but bring back the warmth for Saturday and Sunday. Despite the clouds, highs will reach the mid-upper 60s for both days this weekend.

Rainfall totals will add up to 3-5" to our west. Thankfully that is where it looks to stay for the time being.
Rainfall totals will add up to 3-5" to our west. Thankfully that is where it looks to stay for the time being. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.