FIRST ALERT: Another mild day ahead of next rain-maker

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and tranquil weather will continue through Thursday before another round of rain arrives on Friday.
Tonight will see clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s on the beaches and into the lower to middle 40s in the Pee Dee.
Thursday will start off with sunny skies before clouds thicken through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s at the coast and reach 70 inland.
Cooler weather returns on Friday along with cloudy skies and renewed rain chances. Periods of light rain will be possible through the day but totals should remain low enough to prevent any further flooding. Temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s.
The weekend will offer up a round of spring-like weather with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. A spotty shower or two will remain possible but rain chances will only reach 20%. >
