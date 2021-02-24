FEMA, state officials take tour of Tidelands Health vaccination sites

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Several state and federal officials got a first-hand look at vaccination sites in the Grand Strand on Wednesday.
Tidelands Health said officials from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, FEMA and the National Guard visited regional vaccination sites in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.
The hospital said officials got a first-hand hand look at how the sites are set up, as well as behind-the-scenes insights the work needed to administer vaccine doses.
“The team wants to learn from providers such as Tidelands Health as EMD officials move forward in a supporting role with vaccine clinic logistics,” said Robert Burton, hazards planning manager with SCEMD. “At some point as we move through the phases and start having more and more people coming, people are only going to need extra help, and that’s the whole point of this team here.”
Tidelands said Wednesday it has administered more than 25,000 doses, ranking among the top ten providers in the state for vaccine doses administered.
Late last week, the hospital also said it administered 5,200 doses in a single week at its sites thanks to “a slight increase in vaccine supply.”
“Our team was pleased to welcome representatives from SCEMD, FEMA and the National Guard to our regional vaccination sites and to provide insight on what it takes to organize and operate these centers efficiently,” said Greg Nobles, director of patient safety and regulatory compliance at Tidelands Health. “We will continue to respond whenever called upon to help achieve our shared goal of getting people vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.