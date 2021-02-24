Feb. 23 SCHSL basketball first round highlights, scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the South Carolina High School League basketball postseason came to a close this evening with the Class 5A boys and Class 1A girls taking the floor. Scores and highlights from tonight’s games across the state for our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are below.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Carolina Forest 78 - Wando 53 (Panthers host River Bluff, Friday at 7pm)
Goose Creek 58 - Conway 31
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Lake View 55 - Bethune-Bowman (Wild Gators host Military Magnet, Friday at 6:30pm)
Estill 73 - Carvers Bay 53
Military Magnet 67 - East Clarendon 58
Lamar 40 - Whale Branch 37 (Silver Foxes travel to Estill, Friday at 7pm)
