Feb. 23 SCHSL basketball first round highlights, scores
All-State selection Corbin Pack led Carolina Forest with 16 points in its win over Wando Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | February 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 10:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the South Carolina High School League basketball postseason came to a close this evening with the Class 5A boys and Class 1A girls taking the floor. Scores and highlights from tonight’s games across the state for our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are below.

CLASS 5A BOYS

Carolina Forest 78 - Wando 53 (Panthers host River Bluff, Friday at 7pm)

Goose Creek 58 - Conway 31

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Lake View 55 - Bethune-Bowman (Wild Gators host Military Magnet, Friday at 6:30pm)

Estill 73 - Carvers Bay 53

Military Magnet 67 - East Clarendon 58

Lamar 40 - Whale Branch 37 (Silver Foxes travel to Estill, Friday at 7pm)

