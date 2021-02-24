DHEC: S.C. registers nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 896 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 438,861 and deaths to 7,460, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 77 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, nine new virus cases were reported and two additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 16,333 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 8.8%.
Of the state’s 11,308 inpatient hospital beds, 9,031 are in use for a 79.86% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 968 are COVID-19 patients, of which 231 are in ICU and 129 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
