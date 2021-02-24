DHEC continues to evaluate if those with underlying health conditions will be moved up vaccine list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Different groups and industries across South Carolina have made arguments as to why they should be moved up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution list.
One group feeling left out is those with underlying health conditions who are younger than 65 years old. They currently fall under the Phase 1c category.
WMBF News has received messages from viewers who don’t understand why people with certain health conditions, that make them more at risk for the coronavirus, are not eligible sooner for the vaccine.
During a media briefing on Wednesday, DHEC Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell was asked if the health agency is considering making those with underlying health conditions a priority.
She said that they’re continuing to keep those in mind who are at a higher risk for complications from the virus.
But she added that they are also hearing from those with underlying disabilities, or people who work in sectors where they are at high-risk of exposure.
“We are continually evaluating the availability of vaccine, the demands for those vaccines and how we can most quickly open up at least vaccine appointments for those who are at highest risk. And any of those decisions will not increase the vaccine availability, but we can potentially increase the availability for at least people making appointments,” Bell explained.
At this point, Phase 1b and Phase 1c in the vaccine rollout have not been finalized.
