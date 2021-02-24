Deputies searching for suspect in burglary of Georgetown County lumber yard

Deputies searching for suspect in burglary of Georgetown County lumber yard
Officials are searching for this burglary suspect, shown in video from Dawson Lumber taken last week. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | February 24, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 3:15 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a burglary case.

The sheriff’s office released a surveillance video Wednesday from Dawson Lumber in Georgetown.

The video, taken from early in the morning of Feb. 19, shows the suspect walking around the yard and opening the door of a white truck near a barn at the facility.

You can view the full video below:

Dawson Lumber Burglary Suspect

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the attached video. He is seen on video burglarizing Dawson Lumber in the early morning hours of Friday, February 19th. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Barrineau at (843) 436-6051.

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 436-6051.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.