Deputies searching for suspect in burglary of Georgetown County lumber yard

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a burglary case.
The sheriff’s office released a surveillance video Wednesday from Dawson Lumber in Georgetown.
The video, taken from early in the morning of Feb. 19, shows the suspect walking around the yard and opening the door of a white truck near a barn at the facility.
You can view the full video below:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 436-6051.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.