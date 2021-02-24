Darlington Raceway preparing to hold mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Preparations are underway for Darlington Raceway to host a massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.
McLeod Health is hosting the event at Darlington Raceway on Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will have 5,000 first doses for those who fall under Phase 1A in South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.
Officials with McLeod Health said appointments are still available for the Darlington event and stressed the importance of making an appointment now.
Event coordinators said Darlington Raceway offers easy access from other surrounding areas. The location could also help those who are on edge about getting the vaccine because it would offer them the opportunity to drive through the tunnel and onto the track, according to organizers.
