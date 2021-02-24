COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to N.C. teachers, school staff and child care workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Teachers, school and daycare staff members across North Carolina are now eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Teachers, principals, child care providers, bus drivers and custodial and cafeteria staff became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Several school districts in our area are working with health systems to hold clinics.
In Mecklenburg County, the only teachers getting shots on Wednesday are the ones who secured an appointment on their own.
Before Wednesday, North Carolina was only vaccinating those in Group 1 and Group 2, which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and anyone 65 years or older. The state expanded vaccine eligibility to Group 3, essential workers, on February 24.
North Carolina will start with teachers, childcare workers and school personnel before expanding eligibility to others in Group 3 on March 10.
The state anticipates that those eligible to be about 240,000 people.
“This is important. Essential workers are just that, essential,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “They have worked throughout this pandemic and we know that educators can continue to work safely even before the vaccine being administered as long as schools follow state guidelines.”
It’s another step to get children and teachers back into the classrooms safely.
Cooper said that frontline healthcare workers, those 65 and older and staff and residents at long-term living facilities will still continue to receive the vaccine.
In Gaston County, 1,000 teachers and childcare workers will get shots at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
In Iredell County, they will also give 1,000 shots to teachers and school staff at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
According to an email from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, appointments are available at two sites:
Novant Health Mecklenburg East Vaccine Site:
Appointments are available beginning Thursday, Feb. 25-Tuesday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.
- 300 appointments per day
McClintock Middle School:
Appointments are available this Saturday, Feb. 27 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 450 total appointments
Not all those eligible in the new group have been able to secure an appointment to receive the vaccine. Teachers hoping to get vaccinated are anxious to lock in a spot.
