Clarke’s Three Homers Highlight Gamecocks Midweek Win over Winthrop

Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in becoming the first Gamecock to hit three home runs in a game since Justin Smoak did the trick against USC Upstate in 2008. Sightler went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI while Wimmer, Jeff Heinrich, Eyster and Mendham had two hits apiece in the 15-hit outburst.