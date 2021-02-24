Black History Spotlight: Pee Dee native is star on and off the field

Of course, anybody that achieves those feats should definitely make a living in the NFL and Kirkland did just that. He was selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Steelers and became a starter in just his second season. Kirkland, known for his speed and agility despite his size, would become a fixture in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams twice and being named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 90s.