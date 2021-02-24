American Heart Month with Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -The month of February is American Heart Month. Heart Disease can happen at any age so it is important to know the risk factors. Some things that put people at risk are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and smoking.
Conway Medical Center told us everything we should know when it comes to heart disease. We learned how to stay heart healthy, heart healthy nutrition, the importance of calling 9-1-1 when someone has a heart attack and so much more.
This playlist has everything you need to know for American Heart Month!
