WMBF INVESTIGATES: Horry County Fire Rescue will not receive additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at this time, DHEC letter says

“At this time, DHEC will not be providing additional first dose vaccine to Horry County Fire/Rescue, but we may schedule time to discuss this with you further once your current supply of vaccine is administered,” the Feb. 23 letter from DHEC stated. “Second doses for those you have already vaccinated, as well as for those Phase 1A individuals you will be vaccinating, should be ordered at the appropriate time through the VAMS inventory request process.”