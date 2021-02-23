WMBF INVESTIGATES: Horry County Fire Rescue will not receive additional first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at this time, DHEC letter says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue will not receive additional first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of Health and Environmental Control at this time, according to a letter.
DHEC officials followed up with Horry County officials after WMBF News obtained and reported on an email sent out to all county employees to offer them the chance to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“At this time, DHEC will not be providing additional first dose vaccine to Horry County Fire/Rescue, but we may schedule time to discuss this with you further once your current supply of vaccine is administered,” the Feb. 23 letter from DHEC stated. “Second doses for those you have already vaccinated, as well as for those Phase 1A individuals you will be vaccinating, should be ordered at the appropriate time through the VAMS inventory request process.”
Officials with DHEC said that as an enrolled provider, Horry County Fire Rescue would have been eligible to order and receive additional vaccine. They added that this is the first time the agency has made the determination to reduce a provider’s allocation.
DHEC’s letter also stated that Horry County may utilize existing vaccine on hand to eligible Phase 1A vaccinations, including first doses.
Only those eligible for vaccination under Phase 1A may be vaccinated with the county’s current supply, according to DHEC.
“As we discussed, law enforcement officers, public safety officers, county administrative staff, or other similar individuals are not Phase 1A eligible, and instead fall to Phase 1B, Phase 1C, or even Phase 2,” DHEC’s letter stated.
State health officials went on to say the county should maintain a callback list of bona fide Phase 1A individuals who may be contacted at the end of a clinic should a vial have additional unused doses, and the vaccine should only be given to out-of-phase persons “as a last resort to avoid waste.”
The full letter can be read below:
WMBF News discovered Horry County Fire Rescue is just one of two county fire departments in S.C. currently listed as a Moderna vaccine provider.
In a previous letter, DHEC said they’d received reports that the provider might be “intentionally vaccinating individuals outside of the Phase 1a priority groups” and referenced WMBF’s coverage discussing the issue.
DHEC asked county officials if they had indeed scheduled and vaccinated any county employees or others not included in the current phase.
HCFR’s primary vaccine coordinator, Ben Lawson, responded to DHEC’s letter. The correspondence stated that Horry County Government employees are essential to maintaining the government and mission-critical efforts of COVID-19 vaccination and testing.
Lawson added that they were also considering the “depth of bench” criteria of Phase 1A as part of their planning process.
