‘We are ready, willing and able’: HCS partners with CMC to help vaccinate teachers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County School leaders gave new details Monday night on its vaccination plan once teachers and staff are given the go-ahead to roll up their sleeves.
During the Horry County Board of Education meeting, officials said that the district has partnered with Conway Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.
At this point, educators and staff remain in Phase 1b in South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan. But there are a couple of bills in the Statehouse that would move teachers, staff and daycare workers up the rollout list.
During a presentation at the board meeting, officials said once they’re given the go-ahead, vaccinations can start being administered within five days.
“We are ready, willing and able to administer the vaccines once the governor and DHEC expand eligibility to include these workers and procure enough vaccine doses for CMC to be able to provide them,” said CMC Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo in a statement.
The school district has two sites available to administer the vaccinations, and a third one can be opened up if needed. Officials did not give specifics on the sites.
CMC added that they have a separate team ready to help vaccinate those in the district.
“CMC has a separate clinical team identified and logistical plans in place to administer these vaccines without impacting those with existing appointments who are on the waiting list,” Argo said. “At this time, our only limiting factor is supply.”
Horry County Schools said they are looking at giving vaccinations on the weekend and the schedule of the vaccinations will be done alphabetically.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.