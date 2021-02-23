South Florence grad Micheal Mason named STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford’s Michael Mason, Tarleton’s Cameron Burston, Western Carolina’s Paxton Robertson and South Dakota State’s Mark Gronowski were named Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week for games on Feb. 13 and between Feb. 19-21.
Mason, a sophomore from Effingham, S.C., collected eight tackles (seven solos) with three tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks that caused fumbles recovered by the Terriers. He also came up with a one-yard tackle for loss on a Mercer fourth down attempt in the third quarter as the Terriers earned a 31-14 win over the Bears.
Honorable mention: Seth Carlise, LB, Tennessee Tech; Cole Coleman, S, Elon; Nelson Jordan, DE, Samford; Devon Krzanowski, LB, North Dakota; Donovan Manuel, LB, ETSU; Korby Sander, S, Northern Iowa
Mason was also named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week.
The Terriers will visit Chattanooga on Saturday, February 27, at noon in the second game of the season.
