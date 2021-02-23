Man accused of leaving dog chained in cold water, freezing temperatures in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One man was arrested after authorities said they found a dog was left in a flooded area and in the freezing temperatures.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called on Saturday to the 2300-block of Buie’s Mill Road after someone complained about a dog chained outside in the cold, wet weather.
Authorities said the dog was chained in standing cold water with a doghouse halfway flooded as well.
Investigators discovered that no one has been at the home where the dog was located for two weeks.
“The dog was shivering, wet and malnourished,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment and care.
Antreal Henderson, 25, was arrested on Monday and charged with abandonment of an animal and cruelty to animals. He has been released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Anyone with information on this case or any other animal cruelty case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
