PGA to limit number of fans at 2021 championship on Kiawah Island

“We’re excited to welcome spectators back to the PGA Championship this May in a way that is responsible and aligned with current South Carolina health protocols,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said. “While we wish we could accommodate the sellout crowds who had purchased tickets, the 2021 PGA Championship will be steeped in gratitude as the best players in the world compete on the historic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. We’ve staged three unforgettable events at Kiawah Island ー the 1991 Ryder Cup, 2007 Senior PGA Championship and the 2012 PGA Championship ー and are so excited to pen the next chapter in May. While crowds will be smaller than originally planned, we know the passion for golf in the Carolinas will create a memorable atmosphere on-course and excitement throughout the region.”