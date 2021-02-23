New brewery opens in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After nearly six months of construction, a new brewery will open their doors for the first time in Myrle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District.
Grand Strand Brewing Company will host a soft opening at 12 p.m. Tuesday. The new pub will look out on an updated Nance Plaza.
Mayor Brenda Bethune believes the brewery is the first big step toward breathing new life downtown.
“Brew pubs in general they have a history of being a place that attracts families. This is something that is going to help activate Nance Plaza. There will be ongoing events I think they are already promoting some of those. They have yoga on Saturdays, so it will just be a great place for people to come together,” Bethune said.
The Arts and Innovation District came out of years of strategic planning for how to revitalize historical parts of downtown Myrtle Beach.
While some of the upgrades to Nance Plaza came from a grant, the city invested over $1 million into the total redevelopment. It’s an investment city officials say is worth it.
Grand Strand Brewing has about half a dozen beers on tap for Tuesday’s opening.
