Myrtle Beach parking meter season begins next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Keep the spare change handy if you plan on parking in downtown Myrtle Beach!
Parking meter season begins on Monday, March 1.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, Lanier Parking will reactive the meters so the public can make deposits.
“While no one likes parking meters, they do good things. They identify which spaces are public, they encourage turnover so that more people can park, and they help pay for projects in the downtown area, such as the streetscape improvements and additional parking areas,” the city said on Facebook.
Parking meter season in Myrtle Beach concludes on Sunday, Oct. 31.
