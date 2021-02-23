Myrtle Beach man faces felony DUI charge in connection to deadly October crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in October.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s investigation into the crash that happened on Halloween morning around Old Bucksville Road was completed last week.
It led to the arrest of 27-year-old Kevin Scott on Monday morning. He is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.
Troopers said Scott ran off Highway 701 near Old Bucksville Road and overturned. All four people in the car were thrown from the vehicle. One person died, while Scott and two others were taken to the hospital.
Scott was released from jail Monday morning on a $40,000 bond.
