McLeod Health releases new details on vaccination events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “I appreciate our partnership with McLeod Health as we work to end COVID-19. Our City of Myrtle Beach staff, hundreds of volunteers including first responders, will work alongside of McLeod Health staff to safely and efficiently vaccinate 5,000 people in two days. We are pleased to offer this health service to our community at no charge.”