McLeod Health releases new details on vaccination events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health on Tuesday released additional details on vaccination events planned along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.
According to a press release from McLeod Health, the “Your Checkered Flag to Better Health” vaccination event will be held at Darlington Raceway on Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for all persons in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan.
In addition, McLeod Health will also offer first-dose Moderna vaccines for Phase 1A on Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Officials say 5,000 doses will be available at both the Myrtle Beach and Darlington events.
For the Darlington event, clinic attendees will enter the Racetrack at Gate 40 located on Hwy 151. The vaccine event will take patients through the infamous Racetrack “Tunnel” and onto the Racetrack infield where they will receive their vaccine at the Racetrack Cup Garage.
“We are honored to partner with McLeod Health in this tremendous community health outreach event. Both our teams desire the same outcome – improved health and quality of life for all our people,” stated Kerry Tharp, President of Darlington Raceway.
For the Myrtle Beach event attendee parking is available in the parking area beside the convention center. Shuttle service will be available to assist those with limited mobility. Do not arrive early for your scheduled appointment time.
“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “I appreciate our partnership with McLeod Health as we work to end COVID-19. Our City of Myrtle Beach staff, hundreds of volunteers including first responders, will work alongside of McLeod Health staff to safely and efficiently vaccinate 5,000 people in two days. We are pleased to offer this health service to our community at no charge.”
Both events will require appointments to be made in advance, and appointments can be made online here or by calling 1-866-365-8110.
Attendees should bring their ID and driver’s license to verify your age and 1A status at each event.
