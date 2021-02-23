Legends in Concert reopening at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Grand Strand entertainment venue will reopen their doors to the public next month.
Legends in Concert will premier its new lineup and tenth season at Broadway at the Beach on March 24, according to a press release.
For the first time in its 38-year history, performances were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s spring lineup pays tribute to the music of Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Bruno Mars and The Blues Brothers, the venue said. The lineup will perform together through May 29.
According to the release, the summer lineup includes Cher, Luke Bryan, Pat Benatar, Shania Twain, and Elvis Presley. The lineup will appear together from June 2 through Sept. 5.
“We are delighted to celebrate both the reopening and 10th anniversary season of Legends in Concert at Broadway at the Beach,” said general manager Jim Powalie. “Their wonderful family-friendly entertainment is a popular attraction at Broadway at the Beach and we are excited to see their unique brand of fun resume.”
Tickets go on sale Monday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased here or by calling 843-238-7827.
