Infant surrendered at Upstate hospital under Daniel’s Law

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Officials with AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
The baby girl was born on Feb. 20, 2021 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS took custody of the child.
A permanency planning hearing will be held virtually on March 25 at 3 p.m.
For more information please contact Anderson County Department of Social Services at 864-260-4100.
The South Carolina Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, commonly known as Daniel’s Law, please click here.
For a listing of crisis pregnancy organizations, see below.
