Horry County School Board approves process to fill late vice-chairman’s seat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education is moving forward with a plan to fill the late vice-chairman’s seat.
John Poston, who represented District 8, died at the end of January. At the beginning of the year, he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was on a ventilator.
During Monday night’s meeting, Kenneth Generette, the district’s staff attorney, laid out the timeline for filling the District 8 seat.
The person would be appointed by the school board and would serve until the November 2022 election. The person who wins the election in 2022 would serve the rest of the District 8 term, which ends in 2024.
On Thursday, the District 8 board member vacancy will be published to the public and those interested can apply. It’s important to note that applicants must reside in District 8 in order to apply.
The deadline for applying will be March 18.
During the scheduled school board meeting scheduled on March 22, board members will convene in executive session to review the applications and determine who board members would like to interview.
Then on April 12, there will be a special-called meeting to interview the applicants. The school board will go into executive session and will return to open session to take a vote on who they want to fill the seat.
The newly appointed board member will then administer the oath of office during the board meeting on April 19 and take their seat.
The school board approved the timeline during Monday night’s meeting.
