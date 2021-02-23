FIRST ALERT: Wamer weather continues, tracking weekend showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather looks to continue through much of this week.
Another round of warm and sunny weather returns Wednesday. We’ll start the morning off in the lower 40s but quickly climb from there. By the afternoon, most spots are well into the middle 60s under crystal clear skies.
Thursday is more of the same with just a few more clouds arriving late in the day. That’s ahead of a better chance of showers into the weekend.
The clouds continue to filter in Friday, likely lingering through much of the weekend. We can expect some occasional showers but much of the heavy and steady rain will remain well to our west through Sunday. We’ll briefly fall into the upper 50s Friday but bring back the warmth Saturday and Sunday. Despite the clouds around, expect afternoon highs well into the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.