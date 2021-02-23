FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River continues to slowly rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway continue to rise this morning after multiple days of rain.
WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY - The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 5 AM, the stage was 14.76 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to crest near 14.8 feet on Saturday. At 14 feet, flood waters affect several residential properties and roads at Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville. At 15 feet, residential flooding would continue to worsen and the Conway Marina would flood. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway flood at 15.9 feet. Major flooding should continue through this entire week. We will keep an eye to see when we get a drop in river levels.
INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY AT SOCASTEE - At 5 AM, the river level was at 16.47 feet. The forecast calls for the waterway to reach 18 feet by Saturday. It’s important to note that there are no official forecast or flood stages for the Intracoastal. We just know flooding is happening and will continue until the water drops below 15 feet.
LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON - The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River at Lumberton. The river is currently at 19.13 feet continues to fall but does remain above major flood stage. At 19 feet, extensive flooding occurs along the river. Over 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated due to the flood waters and several roads will be closed especially in the Pines area and Coxs Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water.
LUMBER RIVER AT NICHOLS - The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River at Nichols. At 5 AM, the river continues to fall with a stage at 22.09 feet. Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. Nearly all of Nichols will be flooded. Water levels in Nichols and on the Horry County side of the river will be similar to those observed after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. The river will continue to be in minor flood stage but fall through the week.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER - The Flood Warning continues for the Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. At 5 AM, the stage was 26.14 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and and will continue this week. The river has crested at 26.41 feet overnight Sunday. The level should remain steady at 26 feet through the week. At 26.0 feet, flood waters will continue to affect logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Flooding of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER - At 5 AM, the stage was 12.87 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river is falling but remains in major flood stage. This is about four feet below Hurricane Matthew’s crest in 2016. At 12 feet, flood waters will affect 30 to 40 homes in the Fork Retch community near Nichols. Major flooding should continue through Thursday.
BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY - The Flood Warning continues for the Black Creek At Quinby. At 5 AM, the stage was 13.44 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. Water several feet deep in numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road, and Crooked Creek Drive. Floodwaters enter numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive. Floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas. The water is expected to drop through the rest of the week.
LYNCHES RIVER AT EFFINGHAM - The Flood Warning continues for the Lynches River. At 5 AM, the stage was at 16.35 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. The river continues to fall. The forecast for the river shows a falling trend through the middle of the week. The river is expected to stay in moderate flood stage until Thursday morning. At 16 feet, flood waters will affect several homes along the river and isolate residents without boats.
