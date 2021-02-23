FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River continues to slowly rise

BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY - The Flood Warning continues for the Black Creek At Quinby. At 5 AM, the stage was 13.44 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. Water several feet deep in numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road, and Crooked Creek Drive. Floodwaters enter numerous homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive. Floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas. The water is expected to drop through the rest of the week.