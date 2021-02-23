FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, warm and dry weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a mild start to the day for this time of year. Areas across the border into North Carolina are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM this morning. Any issues with fog this morning should be limited in the Grand Strand. The worst of the visibility this morning will continue for Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland Counties.
As the sun rises, we will be greeted with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up throughout the day. Winds will be breezy at times today as sunshine allows highs to climb into the low-mid 60s today.
Winds will increase out of the south by Wednesday and Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm up for the afternoons. Highs in the Pee Dee will make a run for the upper 60s on Wednesday and the mid-upper 60s on Thursday. Here along the beaches, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low-mid 60s. It’s a nice and much needed trend across the area, especially with those high river levels.
Our weather pattern will turn unsettled by the end of the week. There will be another prolonged period of cloud cover and occasional rain showers starting Friday and lasting through the weekend and into next week. The heaviest rain from these rounds of systems is expected to stay to our west. Friday and Sunday lead the way with a 30% chance of showers. We’ll keep an isolated chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday at 20%.
Highs this weekend will drop on Friday with readings in the mid-upper 50s. Southerly winds will bring us back to the mid-upper 60s by the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
