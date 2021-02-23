Feb. 22 SCHSL basketball first round highlights, scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the South Carolina High School League basketball postseason began for the Class 4A and 2A boys tonight along with the Class 5A and 3A girls. Scores and highlights from tonight’s games across the state for our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are below.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Hartsville 80 - Beaufort 57 (Hartsville hosts Aiken on Thursday)
Myrtle Beach 62 - South Aiken 59 (Myrtle Beach travels to Hilton Head Island on Thursday)
Hilton Head Island 37 - North Myrtle Beach 36
CLASS 2A BOYS
Andrew Jackson 54 - Marion 49
Legion Collegiate 78 - Mullins 60
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Wando 44 – St. James 33
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Bishop England 76 – Waccamaw 24
Loris 42 - Oceanside Collegiate 32 (Loris will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson or Manning on Thursday)
