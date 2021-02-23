Feb. 22 SCHSL basketball first round highlights, scores

Marion's Mac Washington (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | February 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the South Carolina High School League basketball postseason began for the Class 4A and 2A boys tonight along with the Class 5A and 3A girls. Scores and highlights from tonight’s games across the state for our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are below.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Hartsville 80 - Beaufort 57 (Hartsville hosts Aiken on Thursday)

Myrtle Beach 62 - South Aiken 59 (Myrtle Beach travels to Hilton Head Island on Thursday)

Hilton Head Island 37 - North Myrtle Beach 36

CLASS 2A BOYS

Andrew Jackson 54 - Marion 49

Legion Collegiate 78 - Mullins 60

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Wando 44 – St. James 33

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Bishop England 76 – Waccamaw 24

Loris 42 - Oceanside Collegiate 32 (Loris will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson or Manning on Thursday)

