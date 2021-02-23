Dining With Dockery: Coppers Restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s time for another episode of Dining with Dockery and this week were headed to downtown Conway to see what Coppers Restaurant has to offer!
Coppers Restaurant has always been about three things; Great Food, Friendly Service, and a Warm Casual Atmosphere. The Jackson Family opened Coppers in 2002 in downtown Conway. With an emphasis on local favorites, Coppers has been successful and bringing joy to those in the area in both food and experience.
When we say Coppers has a little bit of everything, they really do! Their menu is diverse and each item on the menu offers something special from Brunch to Lunch or even from the dinner menu to the drink specials.
Located on Laurel Street, they offer both indoor and outdoor dining to enjoy what Conway has to offer.
That’s enough about the details! Let’s dig in! For a look at their menu, visit their website for the food, hours or any questions you might have.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.