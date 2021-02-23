DHEC posts dates, registration details for mass vaccination event at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can start booking their appointments for the mass vaccination event being held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The event is for those who fall under Phase 1a, which includes those 65 and older and critical frontline healthcare workers.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posted the dates and scheduling times on its COVID Vaccine Appointment System, or CVAS.
Once you get to the website, you will hit the ‘Get Started’ button and it will take you through a series of questions. Then once you fill out the questionnaire, scroll down to the Myrtle Beach section and you will see the dates for the vaccine event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The website shows the mass vaccine event will be held on Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3.
Last week, McLeod Health informed Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune that they would be able to administer between 4,000-5,000 vaccine doses.
Bethune had reached out to area hospitals about doing a mass vaccination clinic, so when McLeod found out it was getting a large shipment, the mayor was the first person to get the call.
The CVAS website also shows that McLeod Health will also be holding a vaccination event at Darlington Raceway on Friday, March 5.
