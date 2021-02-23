Arrest made in deadly shooting near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Darlington County.
According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Devon Sharnell McCoy was arrested in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting on Bay Branch Road near Lamar.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state McCoy was booked Feb. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remained in jail Tuesday morning under no bond.
According to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Corey Jaquile Williams, of Lamar, died in a shooting that happened just before midnight on Feb. 16.
