Warrants: Urgent care worker forged North Myrtle Beach doctor’s signature on prescription

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach woman is accused of forging a doctor’s signature in order to get prescription pills.
Arrests warrants show that from Nov. 2020 to January, Lora Jacome, who worked at the MEDcare Urgent Care on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, created prescriptions for Oxycodone and Adderall by falsely signing Dr. John Jordan’s name.
The warrants stated that Jacome would either issue the falsified prescription to patients or she would purchase the drugs on her own at several different pharmacies with the forged prescription.
“The defendant admitted that the Oxycodone would be provided to someone other than herself,” according to the warrants. “Jordan confirmed that the signature on the prescription was not his own, nor did he authorize the prescription.”
Jacome was arrested on Thursday and faces several drug charges.
She was released from jail hours later after posting a $70,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.