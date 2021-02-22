VIDEO: Rising river levels lead to flooding across area

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Rising river levels continue to lead to flooding across portions of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Viewer-submitted video shows heavy flooding along Fork Retch Court in Mullins on Sunday. That’s near the Lumber River in the Nichols area.
The Lumber River crested Sunday morning and the Little Pee Dee River just crested late Monday morning. Both rivers are expected to remain in flood stage through the rest of the week.
The Black River in Georgetown also was at high levels, based on viewer-submitted video. The river already crested over the weekend near Kingstree, but will remain in moderate flood stage until Tuesday morning.
The long stretch of rainy weather has sent area levels rising.
