Robeson County woman accused of insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County woman has been charged for an alleged insurance scam, authorities said Monday.
According to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, 35-year-old Pepperish Shawntel Tedder reportedly pawned items that she later reported lost or stolen to receive insurance proceeds.
The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 23, 2020.
Tedder was served a criminal summons on Feb. 15 for insurance fraud, a felony.
To report suspected fraud, contact the North Carolina Department of Insurance at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional reporting information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.