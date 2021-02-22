Robeson County woman accused of insurance fraud

Robeson County woman accused of insurance fraud
(Source: Raycom Media)
By WMBF News Staff | February 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:38 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County woman has been charged for an alleged insurance scam, authorities said Monday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, 35-year-old Pepperish Shawntel Tedder reportedly pawned items that she later reported lost or stolen to receive insurance proceeds.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 23, 2020.

Tedder was served a criminal summons on Feb. 15 for insurance fraud, a felony.

To report suspected fraud, contact the North Carolina Department of Insurance at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.

