Pee Dee clerk held at gunpoint during robbery; search underway for suspects

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Sheriff’s Office is asking for information that could help lead to the arrest of two robbers.
Investigators said just before 10 p.m. Friday, two people went into the Dollar General Store on South Irby Street in Effingham and held the clerk at gunpoint. The pair demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.
The robber got away with some cash and cigarettes.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Authorities said one of the robbers is described as a man, about 20 years old, who is about 6′1″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. The man was wearing a long wig, a black hat, gray hoody, dark blue jeans, a mask and purple gloves.
The second person is described being about 40 years old, about 5′3″ tall and weighing around 190 pounds. The person was wearing all black clothing, a mask and purple gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372.
