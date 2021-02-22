One injured after car gets trapped in water in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital following a weekend water rescue in Horry County.
According to information from Horry County Fire rescue, the call came in around 7:41 p.m. Saturday in the area of 1276 Hwy. 31 in Longs.
HCFR firefighters, along with assistance from the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, worked to rescue the stranded motorist who was trapped in a vehicle approximately a quarter-mile down a flooded roadway, a press release stated.
At the same time, HCFR crews responded to a similar call in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, where two motorists had to be helped from their vehicle, which was in water, first responders said.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to Lees Landing Circle in Conway for another rescue call, according to HCFR.
Over the course of two trips, marine rescue teams loaded up a resident and several cats and dogs from the flooded residence and got them to safety, the release stated.
