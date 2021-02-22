No. 25 Clemson completes sweep of Cincinnati with 8-7 extra inning walkoff win

Brewer and Parker, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games dating to 2020, both laced two-run homers in the first inning, their first long balls of the year. Cincinnati answered with two runs in the second inning, then Clemson (3-0) plated two runs in the fourth inning, one on Jonathan French’s leadoff homer, his second of the year, and one on Pierce Gallo’s run-scoring single.