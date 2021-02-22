N.C. trooper on life support after COVID-19 diagnosis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina State Trooper is fighting COVID-19 from the intensive care unit.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL, as of Sunday, Trooper Brent Montgomery has been in the ICU for 10 days. He is on life support and on a ventilator.
The doctor can’t give him the coronavirus vaccine during his intensive care because of possible rejection with different medicine and treatments.
Things are incredibly difficult, but Montgomery and his family are getting plenty of support along this difficult journey.
“We have a small army that is battling for Brent,” his wife, Heather Montgomery, said. “I’m going to tell you I have been humbled by so many people, the impact my husband made in so many lives I had no idea.”
