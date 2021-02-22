Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic at 29th Ave. North, Grissom Pkwy.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the crash happened at 29th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway.
Injuries have been reported in the crash, first responders said.
The northbound lanes of Grissom Parkway and the westbound lanes on 29th Avenue are closed as of 2:15 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
