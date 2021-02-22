Making Sushi with GringoNinja

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Looking for a private chef experience or a sushi tutorial that you can do at your home? If the answer is yes, you will want to try out GringoNinja!
GringoNinja is ran by Ricky Lang and is new to the Grand Strand. He serves Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, Charleston, Florence and anywhere around those areas!
Ricky showed Danyel Detomo how it’s done and made some rolls with her!
Learn more @GringoNinja on Facebook or send Ricky an email at gringoninja843@gmail.com.
