Lumberton woman filed fraudulent auto damage claim, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton woman has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to authorities.
A press release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance states 44-year-old Demetria Williams filed an automobile damage claim with Integon Indemnity Corp. that had been filed with the same company on a previous claim.
Authorities say the incident occurred between Aug. 16, 2020, and Aug. 18, 2020.
Williams was arrested on Feb. 17 and given a $2,500 secured bond, the release stated.
To report suspected fraud, contact the North Carolina Department of Insurance at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional reporting information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.