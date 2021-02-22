‘#InThisTogether’: S.C. National Guard soldiers assist at Florence COVID-19 vaccination site

What to expect after getting a COVID-19 vaccine
By WMBF News Staff | February 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:45 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard were on deck to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Pee Dee.

Photos posted on the S.C. National Guard’s Twitter feed show soldiers helping healthcare workers with providing support to registered patients at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Florence over the weekend.

The photos were followed by a hashtag #InThisTogether.

For more on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in South Carolina, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.