Horry County School Board set to discuss plexiglass barriers, spring athletics during Monday meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of major topics are on the agenda for the Horry County Board of Education meeting on Monday night.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will give a status on the second semester, spring athletics and also the plexiglass barriers for middle and high school classrooms.
All elementary school students in the brick-and-mortar program are back in school five days a week since classrooms have plexiglass installed.
Horry County Schools have started installing plexiglass in middle schools. The district announced on Friday that Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Forestbrook middle schools will return to five days of face-to-face learning on Thursday.
Also on the agenda, the school board will discuss the process of filling late Vice-Chairman John Poston’s District 8 seat. Poston died at the end of January. At the beginning of January, he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was on a ventilator. He had served on the school board since his first election in Nov. 2008.
