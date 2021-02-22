Grand Strand businesses gear up for spring season, some expanding hours and hiring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Spring is right around the corner, and it’s typically one of the busiest times of the year along the Grand Strand. While it won’t be like pre-pandemic crowds, businesses are still gearing up for visitors.
Businesses aren’t expecting to be “back to normal” any time soon, but Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach is ready to welcome both locals and tourists.
Christina Watts, marketing director for Broadway Grand Prix, said having the outdoor go-karts are helpful because it’s an outdoor activity. As people walk inside the arcades, they’ll be greeted with social distancing markers everywhere.
Although this year won’t be as busy as years past, Broadway Grand Prix is hopeful it’s better than last year.
“It was a harder year for us definitely, but we are still thankful to be here operating and that we can have our doors open. We are trying to focus on the positive side of things,” Watts said.
One of the positives Watts referred to are the new games they bought for the arcade.
Based on data and expectations for the spring tourism season, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the second half of the year is when they expect demand to pick up. But overall, March and April are “pretty difficult to predict right now.”
Businesses are still preparing for anything. WonderWorks Myrtle Beach, right across the street from Broadway Grand Prix, is hiring.
“We’re getting ready for spring, so we’ve started our hiring process for all positions,” regional manager Robert Stinnett said. “We’ve done multiple interviews and we’ve already hired several people and will continue to hire over the next three to four weeks getting ready for Easter, and then we will take those staffing levels into May and another hire to get through summer.”
Stinnett is optimistic Easter will be strong for Myrtle Beach. He’s also hopeful demand will pick up in June and carry the traction through the summer.
