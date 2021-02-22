FIRST ALERT: Rain clears. warmer weather returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The showers exit Monday, setting the stage for sunny and warmer weather!
Clear skies return by Tuesday morning with a cool start to the day. We’ll start the morning off in the lower 40s. With full sunshine through the afternoon, the temperatures will quickly climb. Afternoon highs top out around 62°.
We’re looking at more of the same through mid-week with unseasonably warm afternoons ahead. Most of the area climbs into the middle 60s both Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather pattern turns unsettled again by the end of the week. Expecting a prolonged period of cloud cover and occasional showers starting Friday, lasting through the weekend. The good news is the heaviest of rain is expected to remain to our west.
