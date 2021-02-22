FIRST ALERT: Rain chances to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are warmer than normal as you are headed out the door this morning with majority of us sitting into the 40s as temperatures will climb quickly today. An approaching warm front will keep those temperatures climbing through majority of today with increasing moisture and cloud cover.
Highs will reach the low-mid 60s today under mostly cloudy skies and showers will become common throughout the day as the cold front approaches the region. Rain chances will remain scattered/isolated through the morning but as we head into the middle of the day and into the afternoon, our chances will increase to 60% with off and on showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening commute.
Models like the idea of an earlier exit with rain chances tonight with most locations dry by 8 PM. Of course, with high river levels, we will continue to keep an eye on those levels. For an updated look at the river forecast, visit the full breakdown here. Most locations will pick up a 0.10-0.25″ of rain today with the highest totals being north of I-95.
Outside of today, most of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the 60s through Thursday! The only other rain chances in the forecast look to arrive by Friday and into the weekend. Even then, models are torn on the best days of rain at this time as they try to figure out the transition between the colder and warmer air. For now, rain chances will be isolated on Friday with a few scattered chances Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Friday before climbing back into the 60s for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.