FIRST ALERT: Rain chances to start the week

Outside of today, most of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the 60s through Thursday! The only other rain chances in the forecast look to arrive by Friday and into the weekend. Even then, models are torn on the best days of rain at this time as they try to figure out the transition between the colder and warmer air. For now, rain chances will be isolated on Friday with a few scattered chances Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Friday before climbing back into the 60s for the weekend.